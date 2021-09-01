Man who helped rollover crash victim dies after being struck by SUV while returning to his car

Dallas police said the driver of the SUV does not face any charges at this time.

A man who was struck while returning to his vehicle after helping another car that was involved in a rollover crash has died, Dallas police said.

The incident occurred around 12:45 a.m. Saturday near the southbound in the 1700 block of Spur 408.

Authorities said a 23-year-old woman driving a Cadillac SUV struck the man as he entered the roadway west to east.

The victim was transported to the hospital by medics where he later died as a result of his injuries, officials said. Authorities have not released his name, pending next of kin.

