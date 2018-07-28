A Facebook video shows a man chasing people in a Jacksonville convenience store wielding a live alligator.

The man yells "ya'll aint out of beer are ya? Is he taking the last bit of beer? You aren't taking the last bit of beer are you?"

First Coast News reached out to the man who posted this video, and he stated that it was "all fun and games. I knew everybody in there."

The incident is currently under investigation, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

It is currently unknown if the man has done anything illegal.

© 2018 WTLV