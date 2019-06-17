SAN MARCOS, Texas — A 26-year-old man who went missing during a tubing trip with his friends in the San Marcos area has been found dead, a Texas game warden said.

Joann Garza-Mayberry, a Texas game warden, said that on June 15, a tuber went missing on the San Marcos River in Martindale, Texas. Witnesses told authorities that Ryan Hyman was tubing with a group of friends when he started swimming toward a lost tube that belonged to his group. While swimming toward the tube, Hyman began to struggle in the water.

The game warden said that, due to the number of people in the river, his friends weren't able to reach him. Two bystanders jumped in the water to reach him, but he disappeared in the water.

The following morning on June 16, the Texas Game Wardens, the South Hays Fire Department Dive Team and the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office gathered again to search for Hyman. His body was found on the river near the take-out of Texas State Tubes.

Hyman, originally from Redondo Beach, California, was a current Austin resident.

“As tubing on the San Marcos River becomes more popular every year, so do the dangers of overcrowding on the river, in addition to natural hazards like rushing rapids, swift currents and river eddies," Game Warden Garza-Mayberry said. "We ask that all river-goers be aware of their surroundings, stay hydrated and consume alcohol in moderation, to avoid the numerous risks present on the river.”

It is unclear at this time whether alcohol was a factor in his death.

The Guadalupe County Sheriff's Office is investigating his death.

