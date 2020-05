Deputies are looking for a KIA with damage to the front.

SPRING, Texas — A man is dead after he was involved in a hit-and-run car crash in Spring Sunday morning.

This happened in the 22700 block of Aldine Westfield Road shortly after 5 a.m.

Harris County Precinct 4 deputies are working the investigation. They said they are looking for a KIA with damage to the front.

Aldine Westfield Road was closed in both directions for about two hours, but the roads are now back open.

