HCSO: Man fatally shoots wife during argument over text messages in his phone

Debreon Banks, 27, is being held on a $75,000 bond after being charged with murder in the death of his common-law wife.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A woman was shot to death after investigators say she got into an argument with her common-law husband over text messages in his cellphone, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Dabreon Banks, 27, is charged with murder. He's currently in custody, and a judge set his bond at $75,000.

Harris County Sheriff's deputies were called just before 11 p.m. Monday to an apartment complex in the 6200 block of E. Sam Houston Parkway near the Crosby Freeway.

When they arrived, officers found a 24-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead when paramedics got to the scene.

Investigators said Banks told deputies his wife had shot herself after an argument over his cellphone.

According to the sheriff's office, the couple's 3-year-old daughter and 20-month-old son were inside the apartment at the time of the shooting.

None of the children were harmed. They have been given to family members.

HCSO said neighbors reported hearing a disturbance, a gunshot and then a man screaming that his wife just shot herself. Homicide detectives were called to the scene, and Banks was detained.

Investigators eventually concluded that Banks and the victim had got into an argument over text messages in his phone. Deputies said it escalated to a physical confrontation, and some point, shots were fired.

Banks was arrested. He was last reported to be behind bars at the Harris County jail.