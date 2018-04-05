A man has been arrested for assaulting an EMT employee at a hospital, according to the Harris County Constable's Office.

Jacob Hill, 32, has been charged with Assault of a Public Servant after he physically assaulted the EMT.

Constable deputies say on Thursday they responded to a convenience store in the 2200 block of FM 1960. Store employees told deputies Hill aggressively demanded money from customers and refused to leave when asked.

Hill was taken to a local hospital for a minor injury and that's where he assaulted the EMT, deputies said.

He is currently in the Harris County Jail with a bond set at $5,000.

