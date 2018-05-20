GASTON COUNTY, N.C. -- Two people are dead and multiple others are hurt after a man crashed his car into a Gaston County restaurant.

A source told NBC Charlotte a man walked into Surf and Turf Lodge in Bessemer City with his family, sat the family down, left the restaurant and then intentionally drove his car into the restaurant.

Bessemer City Police Chief Tom Ellis Jr. said the suspect driver is in custody. Ellis said the suspect driver's daughter was one of the two victims killed in the incident.

CMPD, Gaston County Fire and Gastonia Fire are assisting local authorities in the investigation.

CMPD said no other suspects are wanted in connection with the incident. Authorities have not released the suspect's identity.

