AUSTIN, Texas -- A man was arrested Wednesday after police said he attempted to steal $258.65 in groceries from H-E-B.

Court documents state police responded to 2701 East Seventh Street where loss prevention staff were waiting with the suspect, identified as 54-year-old Oscar Acevedo. There, police reviewed footage of the suspect in the meat section putting items into several bags that were in his possession. The suspect then exits the store without paying for the items.

Records state the items included $220.14 in chicken and beef fajita meat, and $38.51 in other items including bacon, gummi bears, Gatorade, a Starbucks coffee drink, cherries and bananas.

Acevedo was charged with theft. According to police, Acevedo has two prior charges of theft, which enhanced his charge to a state jail felony. His bond was set at $5,000.

