BRAZORIA COUNTY, Texas - All main lanes on Highway 288 southbound in Pearland have reopened after a truck burst into flames on the roadway Monday afternoon.

The truck was stopped on the highway and caught fire near FM-518. Julius Miller, a KHOU 11 viewer, shared video of the truck as he drove by.

No one was in the vehicle at the time and it's unclear what may have caused it to catch fire. No other vehicles were involved in the incident.

Police units and emergency vehicles were on the scene putting out the fire. All main lanes were reopened around 3 p.m.

There have been no reports of injuries.

Vehicle fire has all mainlanes of SH 288 SB at FM 518 in Pearland blocked. Traffic being diverted to the frontage road. pic.twitter.com/EF7JvssnmN — TxDOT- HOU District (@TxDOTHoustonPIO) July 2, 2018

