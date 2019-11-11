ATHENS, Ga. — A Georgia deputy now faces murder charges in connection to a deadly domestic dispute that unfolded in Athens, Sunday.

According to the Athens-Clark County Police Department, officers arrested 32-year-old Winford “Trey” Terrell Adams, III, a deputy with the Madison County Sheriff's Office.

Police said officers responded to a shooting in the 6000 block of Old Jefferson Road just before 7 p.m. When they got there, they found a 26-year-old man shot several times.

EMTs rushed him to a local hospital, but he later died from his injuries.

Officers arrested Adams and took him into custody at the scene. After an initial investigation, they charged him with murder.

Police noted he was off-duty and in plain clothes at the time of the incident. The victim’s name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Investigators are continuing to look into the incident.

