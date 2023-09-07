McKinney resident claims $17M Texas Lotto prize, officials say

The anonymous winner selected the cash value option, so they will receive $9.7M before taxes, lottery officials said.

A McKinney resident claimed a $17 million estimated annuitized jackpot prize for the Lotto Texas drawing held on Aug. 16, officials announced Thursday.

The anonymous lucky winner chose the cash value option at the time of purchase. Because of that, officials said they received $9,784,117.86 before taxes.

The winning ticket with player-chosen numbers matched all six of the numbers drawn (10-14-17-31-38-48). The ticket was purchased at the 7-Eleven on Campbell Road and Coit Road in Dallas.

Texas Lottery officials said the winner called their girlfriend when they saw that they won, and they were “overwhelmed and nervous” since it was their first time ever winning a Texas Lottery prize of any sort.

With the jackpot prize winnings, the winner plans to buy a new home and retire, lottery officials said.

Lotto Texas is played by picking six numbers from 1 to 54 and offers multimillion-dollar jackpots. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:12 p.m. CT.