South Carolina woman leaves work a millionaire thanks to losing ticket

A special promotion had more than 800,000 entries. Months after she bought the losing ticket, she suddenly won.

ST STEPHEN, S.C. — For one South Carolina lottery player, it pays to lose.

The St. Stephen woman said it had been months since she entered about 20 losing tickets into the South Carolina Education Lottery's $1,000,000 Bonus Match Second-Chance" promotion.

But June 1 rolled around and one of those tickets was selected out of more than 800,000 entries - and the prize was $1 million.

The new millionaire told lottery officials she screamed and started crying when she realized she got the call. And she went home from work that day a lot richer.

"It's changed my life," she said.