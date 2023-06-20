Check your numbers! Jackpot-winning lottery ticket sold in North Texas

The prize hasn't been claimed. The winner has 180 days from the draw date to claim the prize.

Example video title will go here for this video

WEATHERFORD, Texas — Someone in North Texas could soon be millions of dollars richer after the Texas Lottery announced a winning ticket has officially been sold.

A jackpot-winning ticket worth an estimated annuitized $8 million for the Lotto Texas drawing held on June 17 was purchased at the Tiger Mart at 102 E. Interstate 20 in Weatherford. This is at the intersection of Interstate 20 and S. Main Street near Weatherford High School.

The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all six of the numbers drawn (2-5-13-16-23-38). The cash value option was selected at the time of purchase and the claimant will receive $4,784,297.17 before taxes.

The prize has not yet been claimed. The winner has 180 days from the draw date to claim the prize. In other words, if you have the ticket, you have until Dec. 14 to claim your prize.

“We look forward to meeting and congratulating the winner of this Lotto Texas jackpot prize,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. “If you have the winning ticket, we encourage you to sign the ticket, put it in a safe place, seek financial and legal advice, and call the Texas Lottery to schedule an appointment to claim the prize.”

In addition to the jackpot-winning prize, 58,117 Lotto Texas tickets, including those with the "Extra!" add-on feature won lower-tier prizes ranging from $2 to $11,431 for the same drawing. The jackpot for the next Lotto Texas drawing on Wednesday, June 21 stands at an estimated annuitized $5.25 million.

Lotto Texas is played by picking six numbers from one to 54 and offers multimillion-dollar jackpots. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:12 p.m.

For $1 more per play, a player can select the Extra! add-on feature for a chance to win up to $10,000 more on non-jackpot prizes. More information about playing Lotto Texas and the Extra! add-on feature can be found here.