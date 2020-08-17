x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Houston's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Houston, Texas | KHOU.com

Lottery

Another Houstonian wins $1 million on a scratch-off ticket game

Houston is on a roll with lottery wins lately!
Credit: Texas Lottery
HIT $1,000,000 scratch ticket

HOUSTON — A Houston resident recently claimed the grand prize scratch ticket from the Texas Lottery game HIT $1,000,000.

The anonymous winner bought the ticket from Market At Heights on the 1500 block of North Durham Drive.

HIT $1,000,000 gives out more than $115 million total in prizes, according to the Texas Lottery.

This winning ticket was the third and final top prize worth $1 million to be claimed. The chances of someone winning any prize in the game - including break-even prizes - are one in 3.33.

Just last week it was announced another Houstonian also won $1 million on a scratch-off at a Randall's store on Westheimer. And in June, a resident claimed a $3 million prize on a scratch-off sold at a store on S. Gessner.

Related Articles