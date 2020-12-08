“The claimant elected to remain anonymous,” the lottery stated in a press release on Wednesday morning.

HOUSTON — It’s time to call your friends and family who regularly travel along Westheimer Road!

The Texas Lottery announced Wednesday a Houstonian had recently claimed a winning $1 million scratch-off ticket.

It was the top prize on the $1,000,000 Golden Riches game, which costs $50 a ticket.

“This was the third of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game. $1,000,000 Golden Riches offers more than $200 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.52, including break-even prizes,” stated the lottery

Texas Lottery said the grand prize ticket was purchased at Randalls #2961, located at 9960 Westheimer Road, on Houston’s west side.

