The price for each scratch off ticket for this game is $100.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FORT WORTH, Texas — A Fort Worth resident has won $20 million from a scratch-off ticket, Texas Lottery officials announced Tuesday.

The winning ticket was purchased at the Cleburne Food Mart at 3233 Cleburne Road in Fort Worth.

Lottery officials said this was the third of four top prizes worth $20 million to be claimed from the game. The scratch-off ticket game is called $20 Million Supreme, which offers more than $829 million in total prizes.

The odds of winning a prize of $150 or more in the game are one in 3.49, lottery officials said.

Here is a breakdown of the prizes printed, as of Feb. 14, 2023:

$20 million : Four total in game, three have been claimed (75%)

: Four total in game, three have been claimed (75%) $100,000 : 25 total in game, 10 have been claimed (40%)

: 25 total in game, 10 have been claimed (40%) $10,000 : 259 total in game, 102 have been claimed (39.3%)

: 259 total in game, 102 have been claimed (39.3%) $1,000 : 34,754 total in game, 13,542 have been claimed (38.9%)

: 34,754 total in game, 13,542 have been claimed (38.9%) $500 : 518,914 total in game, 215,683 have been claimed (41.5%)

: 518,914 total in game, 215,683 have been claimed (41.5%) $300 : 346,064 total in game, 143,405 have been claimed (41.4%)

: 346,064 total in game, 143,405 have been claimed (41.4%) $200 : 691,905 total in game, 285,491 have been claimed (41.2%)

: 691,905 total in game, 285,491 have been claimed (41.2%) $150: 1,384,043 total in game, 570,664 have been claimed (41.2%)

The price for each scratch off ticket for this game is $100.