Praying for a miracle: Vigil held for teen seriously injured in rollover crash in Cypress

Zoe Moody was critically injured in a roll-over crash while on her way with a friend to the Bridgeland High School homecoming parade on Monday.

Example video title will go here for this video

CYPRESS, Texas — About 100 teenagers in Cypress packed the parking lot of a Chick-Fil-A Thursday night praying for their friend who is in a coma.

Zoe Moody, 16, was critically injured in a roll-over crash while on her way with a friend to the Bridgeland High School homecoming parade on Monday.

Despite their sea of tears, her friends are holding on to hope — praying for a miracle.

“I am so happy to see how many lives my sister has touched, so many people I don’t even know," Zoe's sister, Trinity Moody, said. "She's the best, brightest thing that anyone has seen, and just please keep her in your thoughts and prayers and just be there.”

The Harris County Sheriff's Office says the 16-year-old and a friend were on their way to the parade when they crashed on the Grand Parkway near Bridgeland.

Investigators say it appears Moody tried to take a last-minute exit. Her vehicle rolled multiple times and the teen was ejected.

Investigators say they believe speed may have played a factor in the crash.

Moody was nominated to be a homecoming princess this year.

After the crash, she was flown to the Texas Medical Center with multiple broken bones and swelling in her brain.

She was put into a medically-induced coma where she remains.

“Thank you for making me the big sister that I always wanted to be," said one of her friends.

Friday night is homecoming. Her friends said they just want her to come back home.