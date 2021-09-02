Have you seen Zion? Missing teen with mental disability last seen in west Houston

Zion Xavier Nicholls, 18, disappeared Monday night in west Houston. Texas EquuSearch is also asking or the public's help.

HOUSTON — Houston police are searching for a teen who disappeared Monday night from a neighborhood not far from West Oak Mall.

According to Texas EquuSearch, which joined the search for the teen Tuesday, Nicholls suffers from a mentally disabled.

Zion Xavier Nicholls, 18, was last seen about 8 p.m. at home in the 2000 block of Briarlee Drive. That's near Highway 6 and Westheimer Road.

Texas EquuSearch officials said there's an urgent need to find him.

He was wearing a black baseball cap with the words "Van" across the front in white, a black hoodie, and black jogger sweatpants at the time.

Nicholls is 6 feet tall and weighs about 120 pounds.