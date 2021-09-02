Have you seen Zion? Missing teen with mental disability last seen in west Houston

HOUSTON — Houston police are searching for a teen who disappeared Monday night from a neighborhood not far from West Oak Mall.
According to Texas EquuSearch, which joined the search for the teen Tuesday, Nicholls suffers from a mentally disabled.
Zion Xavier Nicholls, 18, was last seen about 8 p.m. at home in the 2000 block of Briarlee Drive. That's near Highway 6 and Westheimer Road.
Texas EquuSearch officials said there's an urgent need to find him.
He was wearing a black baseball cap with the words "Van" across the front in white, a black hoodie, and black jogger sweatpants at the time.
Nicholls is 6 feet tall and weighs about 120 pounds.
You have any information regarding his whereabouts, please call Houston Police Department missing person investigators at 832-394-1840.