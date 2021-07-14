Parents of toddler killed in wrong-way crash fear they'll never get closure

“Whatever it was, it had to be an emergency. It had to be really important. Somebody needed him or something," Zelda Bufford said.

HOUSTON — An accident last week on Westpark Tollway took the lives of three people. A woman was killed when another car that was going the wrong way crashed into her vehicle. A toddler and his uncle were in the other car.

It happened on the Westpark Tollway at FM 1464 near George Bush Park.

"You can see the driver going the wrong way. But you can’t tell from the video of where they got on," FBCSO Sgt. Danny Beckworth said.

Loved ones still have questions.

At 2 years old, Zion Andeniji was the light of his mother and father's life.

“This boy was destined for greatness," Zion's mother, Zelda Bufford, said. “And I always, always said, he will be on TV. I just didn’t know like this.”

Bufford put Zion to bed Thursday night, and hours later, she headed out to the soft opening of Zion's father's new business. Zion was asleep, so Bufford left the child with her brother, Kenneth, as she’d done before.

“He’s (Kenneth) never leaving at the time frame, after 8 or 9, if he’s not working," Zelda said.

Bufford was gone only 30 minutes. When she came back, both her brother and child were not at home.

“I said, 'Babe, they’re not here.' He said, 'What are you saying?' I said, 'They’re not here, like, Zion’s gone,'" Bufford said.

That's when she said she called her brother.

“The phone was ringing, but he didn’t answer," Bufford said.

That's when she called police.

“You know, you just get a gut feeling," Bufford said.

She then got the news no mother ever wants to hear.

“That’s when they ... said there had been a very bad accident," Bufford said.

Two days after he turned 2, the day before his big party, Zion was killed in the crash. His loving uncle was also killed.

“I still can’t explain where he was going to. Why he left the house at that time of the day with Zion," Zion's father, Sam Adeniji, said.

Now, the house is dark and unnaturally quiet. Cupcakes sit on the counter, the remnants of what should’ve been the boy's big party.

“I’m really sorry that I left him," Bufford said.

Now, they’re planning not one, but two funerals, and still don’t know why.

“Whatever it was, it had to be an emergency. It had to be really important. Somebody needed him or something because he was always trying to help out wherever he could," Bufford said.

At the time of the accident, investigators said they didn’t believe drugs or alcohol were involved.

The woman driving the other car was also killed in the accident. The crash leaves a lot of unanswered questions for her family as well.