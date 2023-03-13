Yoyo’s Hotdog finds permanent home at 8th Wonder Brewery

The permanent move comes after the popular hotdog stand's lease was terminated in Rice Village.

HOUSTON — The food stand that used to draw long lines in Rice Village for a hotdog made with love and honey mayo has found a new home.

You can now head over to 8th Wonder Brewery and Distillery for not only a cold mug of booze but a Yoyo's Hotdog.

The food stand announced last week that it has found a permanent home at 8th Wonder after its Rice Village lease was terminated.

“We were completely shocked," co-owner Kevin Dang told KHOU 11 in January.

Dang, along with the owner of the Oh My Gogi food truck, both had to part ways with their locations in Rice Village after they received emails from property management that their leases were going to expire in a matter of days.

Dang was devastated and was hoping to work something out with management, but fortunately, 8th Wonder Brewery welcomed him and his popular hotdogs with open arms.

It's not known what days and hours Yoyo's will operate at 8th Wonder. You can follow the food stand on Twitter for more details on when the hotdogs will be sizzling on the grill.