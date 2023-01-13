Owners of Yoyo's Hotdog, Oh My Gogi food truck receive emails about leases terminating

Both owners said the emails didn't provide much details on why their leases were terminating.

HOUSTON — It could be a matter of weeks before Rice Village loses a popular hotdog stand and food truck.

The lease is being terminated for Yoyo's Hotdog along with the Oh My Gogi food truck that sits next door.

Three nights every week for over a decade, Yoyo's has been bringing customers unique flavors that customers say are worth the wait. But just last month, co-owner Kevin Dang said he got an email from property management saying his lease was about to be terminated.

“We were completely shocked," Dang said. "It was just basically telling us that they're gonna have to terminate our lease within 30 days.”

Mitch Weikert, a longtime customer, was in disbelief when he heard the news.

“I’m very sad," he said. "Shocked to think they would kick a Rice Village institution out of here.”

The owner of the Oh My Gogi food truck got the same email.

“They didn't really give us too much details," Jervis Dulay said. "But they said they just were going in a different direction with what they wanted over here.”

Both family businesses said they’ve called several spots within Rice Village home.

"Terminating us is kind of terminating, you know, another family member as well."

The last day for the food eateries will be at the end of the month.

"We're very fortunate to have been with Rice for these past 11 years. It just saddens us that we potentially have to leave, we hope we can work something out with Rice to let us stay."

A petition has been started by customers who don't want to see either food stand go.

"This location has been our home for so long. We couldn't imagine anything else,"

Yoyo's is opening a brick-and-mortar location in the Heights. Owners are currently awaiting permit approval.