Your guide to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour

HOUSTON — She is touring the country, celebrating her eras and setting records along the way. Of course, we’re talking about Taylor Swift. The superstar launched her nationwide tour in Glendale, Arizona and plans to hit 20 cities.

At the time this article was published, Swift had completed about a third of the tour: performing in Glendale; Las Vegas, Nevada; Arlington, Texas; Tampa, Florida; Houston, Texas; and Atlanta, Georgia. KHOU 11 has sister stations in most of those cities and in or near many of the upcoming stops, so we want to help get Swifties ready for the show of a lifetime.

Avoid scams

Before we dive into the fun stuff, we have to talk about something important – and that is how many people are getting scammed trying to get tickets to the sold-out tour. Click here to see WTSP's story about how easy it is to become a victim.

Here are some tips:

To make sure a ticket reseller is legit, go to VerifiedTicketSource.com.

If you're buying off social media, see if the seller recently created a profile or rarely posts. It could be a fake.

Never send money as "Friends and Family" on PayPal. Always send as "Goods and Services." That protects you in case it is a scam.

When it comes to scalpers outside a show, just say no.

And if a last-minute deal seems too good to be true, it probably is.

What to expect

Now let's cover the show itself. It starts at 6:30 p.m. with two openers. Which ones depend on what night you’re going. Swift takes the stage right around 8 p.m. and performs for roughly three hours. In that time, she features 42 set songs spanning almost all her albums along with two "surprise songs," which she performs acoustically. You can get to know the setlist here: Apple Music & Spotify. (There are social media accounts you can follow that keep track of those surprise songs too.) Swift wears 16 different costumes – all custom designs – along with custom Louboutin shoes during the performance. Click here to see KPNX's recap of what was our first look at the Eras Tour in Glendale.

Venue rules

Every venue has its own rules and you should definitely check them while you’re planning your concert night, but here are some constants we’ve seen in her first five stops:

Clear bags are required. They can be no larger than 12"x6"x12". (An alternative is a one-gallon plastic zipper bag.) A non-clear small clutch (4.5"x6.5" max) is also permitted.

Light-up outfits with battery packs will not be allowed in.

Phone chargers are allowed – but only small ones. Think the size of a credit card.

So let’s talk variables. Some venues have converted male restrooms to serve female guests because of just how many more ladies have tickets compared to guys. That’s something you’ll have to ask the venue you’re going to.

VIP entry times have consistently been about 90 minutes before doors open for the venue with only a 30-minute window for VIP arrivals. Double check the documentation in the VIP package you'll receive ahead of time.

You’ll want to find out what time parking lots open, how much they cost and whether you can buy a space in advance. While some venues allow you to pre-purchase parking, others do not.

You might also need to map out alternative ways to get there. Rideshare users and even folks who just park have reported sometimes hours-long waits to just get out of the parking lot because so many people are leaving the venue at the same time.

Neighbors of some venues are getting in on the action. Click here to watch WTSP's story about residents turning home lots into parking lots.

Merch truck

The merch truck has started opening up the day before the concert, but hours might differ by city. The lines have been long, hourslong in Arlington, Tampa and Houston. That’s where KHOU 11 reporter Brittany Ford caught up with fans.

Some of the most popular items – like this blue crewneck sweatshirt – sell out pretty quickly.

You can also buy most of the items found in the truck online and after the concert wraps, you’ll get a text with a discount code to do a little shopping if you’re so inspired.

Fans dropped a lot of money on tickets. They’re shelling out for merch. Dawn White from WXIA in Atlanta broke down how much more they’re willing to spend.

Tips

Earplugs are allowed and, trust us, you'll want them. Taylor's audio is loud and every person in the stadium screaming along with her makes it even louder.

If you are parking near the venue, drop a pin for your car's location. It will make it much easier to find after you've exhausted yourself at the concert.

You'll get a light-up bracelet once you're through security. If you want to hold on to it, save the tab (the one you have to pull out to activate it) and re-insert it after the show. You'll also be able to recycle them using bins scattered around the venue.

Wear comfortable shoes. You will likely be on your feet for at least three hours during the show, plus the distance you have to walk to/from your seat. Comfort trumps fashion. If you opt to keep the cute shoes on, pack some Band-Aids to help with the pain afterward.

If you're parking nearby (vs. using rideshare services or public transportation), pack water and snacks that you can dig into when you get out of the show and are waiting to get out of the parking lot.

Give yourself time to get to the venue. Remember how many tens of thousands of people are going with you, trying to get in and out of the same venue at the same time.

Learn the chants -- yes, chants! If you know Swift's catalogue, these aren't difficult to remember.

Fashion & friendship bracelets

We haven’t even talked about the investment Swifties are making on fashion. Some spent months planning or making their outfits. A few fans in Houston shared what went into theirs. Click here to see them.

Tens of thousands of Swifties like to arrive at the venue early to soak up the experience and trade friendship bracelets with other fans. The bracelets became a thing during the Eras Tour thanks to Swift's song "You're On Your Own, Kid," which includes the line "So make the friendship bracelets."

So they did, of course! See some examples from Houston here.

While most fans will walk away with merch or bracelets at the most, one Swiftie in North Texas brought home something else. WFAA'S William Joy introduced us.

Social media

Don't forget to document your experience at the Eras Tour! Popular hashtags include #TSTheErasTour, #TheErasTour and #TaylorSwift. There are also city-specific hashtags, as outlined by TaylorNation in the video below.

