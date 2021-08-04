Houston R&B singer JaeRene killed in wrong-way crash on Westpark Tollway

Jaelyn "JaeRene" Chapman, 19, was self-proclaimed Houston's "R&B Princess," according to her publicist.

HOUSTON — A young, talented Houston teenager by the name of Jaelyn "JaeRene" Chapman has been identified as the innocent woman who was killed in the wrong-way crash on the Westpark Tollway Wednesday.

EDITORIAL NOTE: The above video originally aired April 7.

Chapman, 19, was an up-and-coming R&B singer who was self-proclaimed Houston's "R&B Princess," according to her publicist.

She was featured on a very popular Houston song, “H-Town For Real (Remix)”, which featured Houston rap legends Kiotti, Paul Wall, Lil Flip and ZRo.

Chapman was killed by a suspected intoxicated driver who has been identified as 32-year-old Bobby James Brown. Four others, including Brown, were injured in this crash.

Investigators believe Brown was going in the wrong direction for at least two or three miles before crashing head-on with the other vehicle that Chapman and the three others were in.

There has been a GoFundMe page set up for Chapman. The page shed some light on the type of person Chapman was and what she contributed to society the short time she was here.

"At the tender age of 19 years old, JaeRene had already blessed the world with her angelic voice, being recognized across the globe for her melodic tones and impeccable talent at such a young age. Her bubbly and loving personality was infectious and drew people close to her wherever she went.," the page reads.

