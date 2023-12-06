Young girl drowns at Aransas Pass Aquatic Center on Monday

Aransas Pass Police Chief Eric Blanchard said the child was being supervised, but lifeguards went in after she went underwater and did not immediately come back up.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A girl died while swimming at the Aransas Pass Aquatics Center in what Aransas Pass Police Chief Eric Blanchard is calling a freak and tragic accident Monday.

Blanchard said the drowning happened at about 2:26 p.m., when a girl went underwater and did not come back up.

Lifeguards told police they saw her go under and responded immediately, pulling her from the water and performing CPR, but she did not survive.

Blanchard said the girl, whose identity is not being released because she is a minor, is younger than 10 years old.

Blanchard said the child was accompanied by adults at the aquatic center.

Blanchard said that the information in this case is preliminary, and that detectives are interviewing family members and witnesses at the pool.

He said the death will take about a week to fully investigate, and that APPD's heart aches for her family.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!