HOUSTON — Houston Police are investigating after a young girl drowned Saturday at an apartment complex pool in west Houston.
Police said the child was found unresponsive in the pool just before 1 p.m. Saturday at an apartment complex in the 13300 block of Westheimer. She was transported to a hospital where she later died.
Police have not released the age of the victim.
Check back here for more details on this developing story as they become available.
