HOUSTON — Houston Police are investigating after a young girl drowned Saturday at an apartment complex pool in west Houston.

Police said the child was found unresponsive in the pool just before 1 p.m. Saturday at an apartment complex in the 13300 block of Westheimer. She was transported to a hospital where she later died.

Police have not released the age of the victim.

Check back here for more details on this developing story as they become available.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter