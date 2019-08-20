A man was shot and young child safe after a violent home invasion in southwest Houston last night.

It happened in the 3400 block of Tidewater at around 8 p.m. Police say three or four men broke into the home and once inside, shot a man in the leg.

The suspects reportedly made off with several items.

There was a four-year-old child inside the home at the time. That child wasn’t injured and is now with other family members.

Police say the suspects took off in a dark-colored sedan. At this point, we don’t have a good description of the suspects.

The shooting victim was taken to the hospital. At this point, we don't know his condition.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM