HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A 3-year-old is being airlifted by Life Flight after suffering a gunshot wound in northwest Harris County Friday afternoon.

This happened in the 6400 block of Skyview near the Jersey Village area.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown. Two adults and several other siblings were in the home at the time of the incident.

The sheriff says the child is in critical condition.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM