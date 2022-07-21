Fort Bend offers life-saving service to older residents through YANA program

Volunteers are making daily phone calls to seniors who live alone through a program called "YANA," which stands for "You Are Not Alone."

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — During heat waves like the one sweeping across much of the U.S. this week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people check on senior citizens at least twice a day.

Those 65 and older are more susceptible to heat exhaustion and heat stroke, according to the CDC.

That's why volunteers in Fort Bend County are making daily phone calls to seniors who live alone through a program called "YANA," which is short for "You Are Not Alone."

The program was started by the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office four years ago. It connects volunteers with older neighbors through scheduled phone calls made on certain days at certain times.

“So that’s our goal, is to be there for them,” said Michael Khalenberg, who coordinates the program for Fort Bend County Sheriff Eric Fagan.

Volunteers are trained and cleared through a background check.

“We do about 600 calls a month,” Khalenberg said.

The county is looking to make even more.

“We’re a part of your family. We live in Fort Bend and we care about one another,” Fagan said. “This heat wave right now is dangerous ... numbers where people can actually die in their home.”

If a program participant does not answer the first call, volunteers will reach out two more times within a 30-minute window. No answer signals a call to the participant’s emergency contact and the Fort Bend County Dispatch.

“We’ll have a welfare check done by either a deputy or a police officer,” Khalenberg said of the response.

Deputies have saved many lives with the use of the program thus far. Some residents have been pulled off their kitchen floors after they've fallen and broken bones.

During each call, volunteers ask senior citizens if there is any help needed at home. Volunteers will make house calls to help change air filters, change light bulbs or install small appliances like portable air conditioning units.

“No charge whatsoever,” Fagan said. “We try to fill in the gap where there’s a gap.”

Khalenberg said the program is a lifeline and provides human connection during some of the hottest months of the year.