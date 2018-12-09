HOUSTON - A man accused of tampering with a woman’s corpse found inside his home now faces murder.

Harris County prosecutors upgraded the charge again Alex Akpan, 24, Wednesday evening.

Family of the woman killed, Titilola Irene Yemitan, 23, said she knew Akpan for less than a month and wants the public to know she was loved.

Titilola Irene Yemitan

Yemitan loved fashion and family, her cousin Laolu Davies told KHOU 11 News.

Though bullied in high school over her skin tone, Yemitan was always smiling and carried herself with confidence.

“Despite circumstances, no matter how gloomy they might seem, she was always just someone who had a positive attitude that things would somehow work out when all was said and done,” Davies said.

It is why her family cannot understand her death.

Last Wednesday night, Harris County Sheriff deputies found a woman’s body stuffed inside a recycling bin inside Akpan’s home in west Harris County. Authorities arrested and jailed Akpan for tampering with a corpse.

Meanwhile, medical examiners needed help identifying the body. They publicly released a flyer with photos of the victim’s clothes on Monday. Authorities identified Yemitan two days later. Medical examiners said her cause of death was strangulation.

Investigators did not disclose the nature of Akpan’s relationship with Yemitan. However, her family said he was a new friend.

“That was the extent of their relationship,” Davies said. “It was very short-lived. It didn’t span beyond the month of September, and within the same month, her life was brought to an end.”

While Yemitan’s family grieves, they want everyone to know she was loved and mattered.

Akpan is being held without bond in the Harris County Jail.

