Police said they located the SUV Wednesday in connection to the disappearance of 29-year-old Yara Perez.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Round Rock Police Department is still searching for a woman who went missing in late August.

In an update on Wednesday, Sept. 20, police said the Expedition had been located on Wells Branch Parkway.

Police said 29-year-old Yara Perez was last seen at around 11:50 p.m. on Aug. 26, leaving Diva's Men's Club at 4134 Felter Lane in southeast Austin with two unknown men in a black Ford Expedition.

Perez is described as a Hispanic woman who is 5 feet, 4 inches tall and 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black top with a black and white skirt.

Police said Perez worked at the club for a few years. Perez is originally from Cuba and has two kids, a 1-year-old and a 3-year-old. The 1-year-old is in Central Texas, while the 3-year-old is with child's father in Florida.

Perez's babysitter made the missing person report on Sept. 12.

Police said they are concerned because Perez hasn't called friends or family since late August, and it's not like her to be away from her child this long. Perez lived in Round Rock until April. Police said it is unknown where she has been living since then.

“I think about the child in this case where there mother has disappeared, and we [would] love for that reunion to take place. To the public, if you know anything, her whereabouts, please don’t hesitate,” Commander Tom Sloan said.

Anyone with any information on Perez's whereabouts is asked to contact Det. Patrick Turck at 512-218-7048.