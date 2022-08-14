Man wanted in killing of another man at North Texas youth football game, police say

The shooting at the football game happened about 8:50 p.m. at the Lancaster Community Park.

LANCASTER, Texas — A man was fatally shot during an argument at a youth football game Saturday evening in Lancaster, south of Dallas, police said in a news release.

Police identified the suspect as Yaqub Salik Talib, who remained wanted by authorities on Sunday afternoon.

The shooting at the football game happened about 8:50 p.m. at the Lancaster Community Park at 1749 Jefferson Street in Lancaster, which is in southeast Dallas County.

Police said responding officers were told of a "disagreement among coaching staff and the officiating crew," according to a news release.

While the disagreement unfolded, the coaches got into a physical altercation, and one of the people involved in the fight fired a gun. One man was shot, police said.

He was taken to a hospital, where he later died, according to the news release.

While authorities haven't officially released an identification, coaches with the youth team DEA Dragons told WFAA the victim was Mike Hickmon.

Police named Yaqub Talib as the suspect, but more information about his involvement in the shooting was not released.

Talib is the brother of former NFL cornerback Aqib Talib. Witnesses said Aqib Talib was at the game when the incident occurred.