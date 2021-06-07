Man charged in killing of 6-year-old girl, her parents to remain in jail without bond

A Harris county judge removed the $1 million bond Tuesday for suspect Xavier Davis until all three capital murder cases were consolidated.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A judge has revoked the $1 million bond set for a man accused of killing a young couple and their 6-year-old daughter -- at least temporarily.

Xavier Davis, 28, went before a judge Tuesday for three counts of capital murder and one aggravated assault charge. In court, Judge Brian E. Warren decided Davis will be held in jail without bond until the cases are combined.

“I think that based on the severity of the charges and based on the facts in this case, I was anticipating that he would be held at no bond and expected that from Judge Warren, and I believe ultimately he made the right decision,” Chandler Raine with the Harris County District Attorney's Office said.

Davis is accused of murdering 6-year-old Harmony Carhee, 35-year-old Gregory Carhee and 29-year-old Donyavia Lagway.

The victims were killed on June 30 inside their apartment in the 12100 block of Fondren Road.

Police said Davis also threw their baby and shot their 10-year-old daughter. The 10-year-old scooped up the baby and survived by playing dead.

“In many cases, capital cases are without a bond until lawyers get adjusted to the case and find out what the facts are and what’s going on with the case, a person’s background, things like that,” Davis' lawyer Casey Keirnan said.

Davis’ next court date has not been set.