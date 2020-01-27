HOUSTON — A wrongful death lawsuit has been filed against several companies on behalf of the family of Frank Flores.

Flores was killed in an explosion at an industrial site in northwest Houston. Gerardo Castorena was also killed in the explosion at Watson Grinding and Manufacturing at 4500 Gessner.

The explosion happened around 4:25 a.m. and it was heard and felt across the city.

Flores' family attorneys listed Watson Valve Services, Inc., Watson Grinding and Manufacturing Co., KMHJ, Ltd. and KMHJ Management Company, LLC, on the suit.

A temporary restraining order was also filed against the companies. Lawyers said the site needed to be preserved in order for evidence to be recovered.

Flores is survived by his wife of 26 years and two children.

Houston fire officials said propylene was the chemical involved in the explosion.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said the facility has been at the location since 1972 and many of the communities were built around it.

More than 200 homes were damaged by the blast, many of them left unlivable.

A nearby resident was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries and 18 people self-reported to emergency rooms with minor injuries, such as cuts and breathing issues, associated with the blast.

