Wrong-way motorcyclist killed after crashing into big rig on Grand Parkway

All southbound lanes are still blocked as of 5 a.m. Wednesday at Bridgeland Creek Parkway.

CYPRESS, Texas — A motorcyclist somehow got on Grand Parkway, Highway 99, heading in the wrong direction leading to a deadly crash early Wednesday.

The crash was reported before 2 a.m. in the Cypress area.

Harris County sheriff’s deputies received calls about a motorcyclist heading northbound in the southbound lanes, but it was too late to prevent the crash. The motorcyclist crashed into an 18-wheeler and died at the scene.

The big rig crashed into the median, but the driver was not hurt.

All southbound lanes are still blocked as of 5 a.m. at Bridgeland Creek Parkway.