HOUSTON — A wrong-way driver crashed head-on into a truck overnight west of downtown Houston.

It happened in the 3400 block of Allen Parkway near Waugh Drive at 2:20 a.m.

Houston firefighters worked to cut the driver from the mangled vehicle and then rushed him to the hospital.

HPD officers arrested the truck's driver although they said he wasn't the one going the wrong way.

Police are now investigating whether alcohol played a role in the crash.