Wrong-way driver in possibly stolen truck causes crash on I-10 ramp headed to West Loop

The I-10 westbound ramp headed toward the West Loop is closed as first responders work to clear this scene.

HOUSTON — A wrong-way driver in a possibly stolen pickup truck caused a crash on the I-10 ramp headed to the West Loop, according to police.

Police said an officer saw something suspicious about the vehicle in the Spring Branch area and moments later a chase began.

The vehicle, described as a white or silver Chevy pickup, ended up going the wrong way on the I-10 westbound ramp to 610 and crashed into another vehicle.

The driver who was hit had to be rescued from his vehicle before being taken to the hospital.

The wrong-way driver was put in handcuffs at the crash scene.

