x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Wrong-way driver in possibly stolen truck causes crash on I-10 ramp headed to West Loop

The I-10 westbound ramp headed toward the West Loop is closed as first responders work to clear this scene.

More Videos

HOUSTON — A wrong-way driver in a possibly stolen pickup truck caused a crash on the I-10 ramp headed to the West Loop, according to police.

Police said an officer saw something suspicious about the vehicle in the Spring Branch area and moments later a chase began.

The vehicle, described as a white or silver Chevy pickup, ended up going the wrong way on the I-10 westbound ramp to 610 and crashed into another vehicle. 

The driver who was hit had to be rescued from his vehicle before being taken to the hospital. 

The wrong-way driver was put in handcuffs at the crash scene. 

The I-10 westbound ramp headed toward the West Loop is closed as first responders work to clear this scene. If you're headed this way, you may want to find an alternate route.

We have a crew working to gather more information on this story. 

Check out our live traffic map below:

Check back for updates.

KHOU 11 on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Before You Leave, Check This Out