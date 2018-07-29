MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas -- An apparent case of road rage turned violent Saturday in Montgomery County.

Deputies say two drivers involved in a wreck got out to check the damage when one pulled out a knife and stabbed the other.

The man who was stabbed then pulled out a gun and shot out the other guy's car, according to authorities.

It happened on the Interstate 45 feeder road near Texas 242. We have not received word on how they're doing or what sort of criminal charges may be filed.

The sheriff's office said the Pct. 3 Constable's Office would be handling the investigation.

