Houston police tweeted that the wreck is between a stalled car and commercial vehicle.

HOUSTON — There's a major traffic issue on the Katy Freeway this morning. All westbound lanes are shut down at Dairy Ashford.

Expect the shutdown to affect traffic in the area and consider finding a different route if you're heading west.

Monitor the shutdown on this live traffic map.