Veterans honored in Houston Wreaths Across America ceremony

HOUSTON — Wreath’s Across America Houston’s annual wreath-laying ceremony took place Saturday morning at the Houston National Cemetery.

Thousands of wreaths were laid across the country as a part of a national ceremony.

Houston’s event was hosted by KHOU 11’s Len Cannon.

The ceremony featured a flyer over by the Commemorative Air Force and performances by local color guard and honor guard chapters.

Korean War veterans that were members of the Lone Star Chapter were also honored and presented with wreaths.

"Everyone just feels so united together for the same cause, warming inside for me,” said Tanner West, whose family came out to lay wreaths.

"Us being veterans, it's a great honor and privilege to actually give back,” said John Cadwell, whose military fraternity also attended.

A total of 48,510 wreaths were laid for veterans buried at the ceremony.

This is the 15th year the ceremony honored both living and passed-on service members in Houston.