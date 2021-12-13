All of the Worthing HS band seniors received a $50K scholarship to Langston University

The scholarships were given to the seniors during an invitation-only trip to the university for band tryouts.

HOUSTON — An invitation-only trip to Oklahoma's Langston University turned into quite the surprise for the senior students of the Worthing High School Marching Pride of Sunnyside Band.

In November, the 60-member band traveled to the university for band tryouts. The group not only practiced with Langston University's marching band but performed with the university's band during a football game.

After the visit was over, all nine seniors from Worthing's band were given $50,000 scholarships to attend and play for Langston University.

“The best moment of the trip was seeing the excitement of my seniors once they received their scholarships – nine students with over $50,000 each,” said band director Kuan Mitchell. “I couldn’t have written the script any better.”

Worthing High School's principal Everett Hare also attended the trip and called the experience life-changing.

“I’ve never seen it where all of them earned scholarships,” Hare said. “Some of the students had never visited a college campus."