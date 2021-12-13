All of the Worthing HS band seniors received a $50K scholarship to Langston University

HOUSTON — An invitation-only trip to Oklahoma's Langston University turned into quite the surprise for the senior students of the Worthing High School Marching Pride of Sunnyside Band.
In November, the 60-member band traveled to the university for band tryouts. The group not only practiced with Langston University's marching band but performed with the university's band during a football game.
After the visit was over, all nine seniors from Worthing's band were given $50,000 scholarships to attend and play for Langston University.
“The best moment of the trip was seeing the excitement of my seniors once they received their scholarships – nine students with over $50,000 each,” said band director Kuan Mitchell. “I couldn’t have written the script any better.”
Worthing High School's principal Everett Hare also attended the trip and called the experience life-changing.
“I’ve never seen it where all of them earned scholarships,” Hare said. “Some of the students had never visited a college campus."
The Worthing band has a big performance on the calendar. It will represent Houston at next year’s Fourth of July celebrations in Washington, D.C.