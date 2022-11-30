Houston is home to 5 of the top 10 most congested roads in Texas, new report says

The West Loop between I-10 and 59 is the most congested for the second year in a row.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HOUSTON, Texas — Drivers along the West Loop collectively waste more than a million hours per mile waiting in traffic each year, according to an annual report on the most congested roads in Texas.

The West Loop between I-10 and 59 was ranked the worst for the second year in a row.

"I can believe it,” said one driver.

"Not surprising at all,” said another.

The Texas A&M Traffic Institute’s annual report, which was released in late November, ranks roads based on traffic counts and GPS data.

Five of the top ten most congested roads are in Houston, according to the report.

The West Loop tops the list of Texas’s most congested roads.. Again. In fact, Houston is home to 5 of the top 10 according the the latest @TTITAMU report released this week. I’ll break down the data and have more on why it’s useful: @KHOU starting at 4:00 #khou11 pic.twitter.com/DoCVdPk71g — Jason Miles (@JMilesKHOU) November 30, 2022

"You know, the worst locations in the state tend to stay at the top of the list,” said TAMUTI Senior Research Scientist David Schrank.

The report said that translates into nearly $98 million of wasted fuel.

It's very useful information to agencies like TxDOT and metropolitan planning organizations.

"And that makes sure resources are being put toward some of these worst choke points in the state,” said Schrank.

He said additional freeway widening or similar projects may not be enough to ease the crunch with the state's population booming.

"They’re just going to get worse,” said Schrank.

Many say a greater emphasis on public transportation and bike lanes should be part of the way we try and ease congestion.

Multiple projects are planned in the Houston area in addition to freeway work.