Have you ever heard of a 16,000 square foot bounce house? Well, it's coming to San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO — One of the largest cities in the country is getting THE world's largest bounce house and it's happening in April.

The Big Bounce is 16,000 square foot bounce house with an over 900 foot long obstacle course, a space wonderland, sports arena and more. It is the only Guinness-certified world record holder of the world's largest bounce house, according to The Big Bounce House America.

Inside there are also large slides, ball bits, climbing towers and even a place for a DJ in the center of it, the company said.

“We need more fun in the world! After the times we’ve just gone through, we invite you to kick those shoes off and let loose for a while. We have the perfect event to allow kids and adults alike to get out of the house and enjoy an outdoor event like they’ve never experienced," Sophia Wilson, the Chief Operating Officer of the Big Bounce America said. "Complementing the biggest bounce house in the world, Sport Slam, The Giant, and airSPACE make The Big Bounce America an event not to miss... this is going to be one immersive bouncing festival for all ages!”

The Big Bounce America Tour will come to San Antonio from April 8 through the 16 at the Helotes Festival Association. To get tickets and learn more, you can click here.

