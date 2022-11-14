Houston one of 3 Texas cities on list of 100 best cities in the world

H-Town ranks 42nd on the list of the 100 best cities worldwide and is the highest-ranked of the three Texas cities named.

HOUSTON — Houston has been named one of the world’s best cities, according to a 2023 World’s Best Cities Report.

Space City landed at No. 42 on the list of 100 top cities. It's the highest-ranking of three Texas cities to make the cut.

“Houston has been called a world in a city and a city of the world thanks to the rich culture and ethnically diverse backgrounds of our residents,” Houston First Corporation President and CEO Michael Heckman said. “To continually be recognized as one of the world’s most welcoming and diverse cities is something to be proud of and we invite all to discover for themselves what makes Houston such a great city to experience.”

Holly Clapham with Houston First said the rankings are a source of pride for businesses and residents alike.

"One in four Houstonians is born in another country. You can't not have a sophisticated cosmopolitan city that doesn't have great food, wonderful art, and great architecture – when you have the influence of so many different cultures, the beauty is everywhere," Clapham said.

The annual ranking is conducted by Resonance, a leading advisor in tourism, real estate, and economic development. Here's an excerpt of what they had to say about Houston.

"Austin may get the attention, but the promise of the Lone Star State drawing Californians and New Yorkers is quietly being fulfilled in Houston. In the past year, immigration both domestic and international has swelled the metro population almost seven million—an increase of almost 300,000. And the people arriving are more educated and more international than before the pandemic. Houston today is one of America’s most ethnically diverse big cities, with more than 145 languages spoken at home, according to the latest census—about even with New York.

The group said Houston ranked 26 for culture and 31 for restaurants.

Austin is right on the heels of H-Town at 43 and Dallas is ranked 47.