Workers dig up 500-pound aerial bomb while clearing land near Magnolia

The Montgomery County Fire Marshal’s Office bomb squad was called out and confirmed the device is inert.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — The Montgomery County Fire Marshal’s Office had to be called out Friday after workers made an interesting discovery near Magnolia.

The group of workers was clearing the land when they unearthed a Mark 80 series aerial bomb. This bomb weighs 500 pounds!

Fire marshals said a bomb squad came out and confirmed the device was inert, which means it has no explosive content. MCFMO posted photos of the find to Facebook.

It’s still unclear why the bomb was there.

The fire marshal’s office is still investigating.