1 worker electrocuted, another shocked at Margaritaville Resort in Conroe, police say

CONROE, Texas — One worker was electrocuted and another was shocked Thursday during what police are calling an industrial accident in Conroe.

According to police, the incident happened at Margaritaville Lake Resort on Lake Conroe.

The surviving victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. A third worker was nearby but was uninjured.

Police said the crews were doing underground electrical work at the time.

Margaritaville has not been evacuated and police said the scene was safe.

The lights were out at the resort and also on State Highway 105 at Walden Road.

Authorities said reports of an explosion at the resort are not true.

Margaritaville Lake Resort issued this statement on the incident:

"The team at Margaritaville Lake Resort, Lake Conroe | Houston extends its thoughts and prayers to those involved in today’s unfortunate accident.

"Shortly after 3 p.m., two contractors of our energy provider were performing electrical work on property when an incident occurred.

"Police, fire, and emergency medical teams immediately responded to the scene. Out of respect for the individuals and their families, any questions should be deferred to the local authorities.

"As a result of the incident, there is currently no power at the resort."