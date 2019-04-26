FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — A construction worker suffered a severe skull fracture Thursday evening when a trench he was working in collapsed, the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office tells KHOU 11 News.

According to rescuers, the man's injures are considered life-threatening.

Deputies say the worker was part of a crew installing underground pipes in a new section of the upscale Harvest Green community, near Texas 99 outside of Richmond.

It's unclear why the trench caved in but investigators from the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office are at the scene.

Sources tell KHOU 11 News the man, in his 50's, was flown to the Texas Medical Center.

Apparently someone else from the work site tried to drive the injured man to a hospital, according to Fort Bend County EMS, who says rescuers were called to help the man in the parking lot of an H-E-B four miles away.

Thankfully, the grocery store parking lot had plenty of room for a rescue helicopter to land, then fly the injured man to Memorial Hermann Hospital in the Texas Medical Center.