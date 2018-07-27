Worker run over, killed by forklift at Heights construction site

HOUSTON – A 63-year-old construction worker has died after he was run over by a forklift in The Heights on Friday, Houston police say.

The incident happened at about 7 a.m. in the 2300 block of Lawrence, not far from 23rd and Shepherd.

Police say the victim as helping guide another construction worker who was operating the forklift. Somehow the driver lost sight of the victim, who ended up trapped between the front and rear tires.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he died.

Police say the operator of the forklift was questioned and released.

There are no charges at this time. Police say the initial investigation indicates the victim was at fault for failing to yield to the right-of-way.

