An industrial accident in Porter has left one person dead, the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office says.

Crews were working on a water well when a piece of wall broke free and landed on crews members inside the well. One person was seriously hurt, and one person died.

@mctxsheriff and Fire/EMS are on the scene of an industrial accident in Porter TX. Constructions crews assembling a water well when piece of side wall broke free and landed on the crew inside the well. 2 employees not injured, 1 seriously injured and 1 male is deceased. pic.twitter.com/EVHuw8VgiP — MCTXSheriff (@MCTXSheriff) July 6, 2018

