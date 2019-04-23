PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas — A 31-year-old worker has been flown to a hospital in the Texas Medical Center after the man was hit by a beam, the Waller County Sheriff's Office tells KHOU 11 News.

It happened Tuesday evening just before 6 p.m. Deputies were told the beam weights at least 30,000 pounds.

The sheriff's office says the accident happened at East Texas Precast. It's unclear how seriously the worker's injuries are.

The beam hit the worker as a crane flipped over, said a fire department source.

According to the company's website, the plant primarily constructs parking garages at the site on the 14800 block of the Old Houston Highway in Prairie View.

KHOU 11 News has reached out to the company to ask about the incident. We are waiting to hear back.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM: