PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas — A 31-year-old worker has been flown to a hospital in the Texas Medical Center after sources tell KHOU 11 News the man was hit by a beam. It happened Tuesday evening, just before 6 o'clock.

According to the Waller County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, the accident happened at East Texas Precast. It's unclear how seriously the worker was hurt.

According to the company's website, the plant primarily constructs parking garages at the site on the 14800 block of the Old Houston Highway in Prairie View.

KHOU 11 News has reached out to the company to ask about the incident, we are waiting to hear back.